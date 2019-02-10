Hatch Chile Verde Enchilada Recipe

Jeff wanted me to specify that these enchiladas were made with Hatch chile pepper sauce from New Mexico, as he went to graduate school in Albuquerque. When Jeff and I were first dating, he would always mention how the restaurants in Albuquerque ask you “Green or Red?” (referring to the type of chopped chile they put on top of everything). I have always loved verde enchiladas; so when a friend brought some sauce for us from New Mexico, we were both inspired to make this recipe. We hope you love them as much as we do!

–Leah and Jeff

Ingredients:

8 flour tortillas (8″)

1 can of verde enchilada sauce (from New Mexico)

Shredded chicken (we used a rotisserie chicken)

Shredded cheese

1/2 onion, diced and sautéed until translucent

Vegetable oil

Shredded lettuce, to serve

Sour cream, to serve

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350’F. Prepare mis en place: shredded chicken, sautéed onion, and shredded cheese assembly line. In an 8×12 Pyrex dish, drizzle a small amount of enchilada sauce to coat the bottom. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add a small amount of vegetable oil to a pan (I drizzled a small amount and used a paper towel to just add a small layer). Heat the tortillas briefly in the pan so that they are mallable (about 30 seconds per side). To each warmed tortilla add chicken, onion, and shredded cheese. Roll and place seam-side down in pyrex dish. Repeat with all tortillas. Pour the remaining enchilada sauce over the enchiladas. Top with cheese. Bake at 350’F for 20 minutes uncovered, then for 10 minutes uncovered. Serve with shredded lettuce and sour cream, as desired.