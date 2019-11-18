Part 2: Butternut Squash Soup Recipe

This soup is simple and satisfying. The apple brings a natural sweetness to the butternut squash and I love topping it with crunchy squash seeds (they taste just like pumpkin seeds). Jeff mentioned that soup would often be the main dish when he worked in South Korea, so we love to pair soups with salads or sandwiches, especially at this time of year. We hope you enjoy this delicious soup as much as we do… and it goes really well with the massaged kale salad!

–Leah and Jeff

Ingredients:

1 butternut squash, halved and seeds removed (rinse and dry seeds, set aside)

1 Apple, halved, seeds and core removed

4 cups of chicken or vegetable stock

1 Tablespoon, plus 2 teaspoons olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375. Drizzle olive oil on 9×11 pyrex dish. Place squash and apple cut-side down. Bake until fork-tender, about 40 minutes. Remove skin from apple and squash. Toss squash seeds with 2 teaspoons of olive oil and salt. Bake until crisp and slightly golden, about 15 minus (note: watch carefully, they can burn easily). In the meantime, bring stock to simmer in a large saucepan or stockpot. Add squash and apple. Puree until smooth with immersion blender. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Top with squash seeds to serve. Enjoy!