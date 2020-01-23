Garlic and Lime Greek Yogurt Veggie Dip Recipe

There was a time in my life when I dreamed of becoming a Registered Dietitian. I would write recipes in my free time and I always baked cupcakes for my friends and cooked on the weekends. Then, while in a Masters program in Boston, I would teach cooking classes with names like “Naturally Nutritious” and “Healthy Sides and Snacks” that incorporated local produce. More recently, I have found myself in a bit of a “recipe block.” I still cook, but not as much and I often rely on favorite items that are “tried and true.” In an effort to reignite my passion, I have decided to dedicate one day a week to trying out a new recipe, either one that I make up or one that I have been wanting to try from a book or website.

This recipe came out of wanting a dip for our farmer’s market finds a few weekends ago. On that note, we have the most charming farmer’s market in Greensboro; seriously it feels almost like a step back in time where the whole community joins together on Saturday mornings to chat over local roasted coffee, baked goods, and produce. It’s a gem and one of my favorite things in our area. We hope you enjoy this recipe as much as we do, and we hope that you find time to spend on the things that ignite your passion, cooking or writing or whatever else it may be.

–Leah and Jeff

Garlic and Lime Greek Yogurt Veggie Dip

Ingredients:

1 cup plain greek yogurt

Juice and zest of 1 lime

2 green onions, finely chopped and about 1 Tablespoon greens saved for topping

1 clove of garlic, finely chopped

1/4 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground pepper

Vegetables, to serve

Directions:

Mix all ingredients. Top with reserved green onions and serve with fresh veggies, as desired. Keeps covered fridge for three days. Enjoy!

Ready to be prepped Greensboro Farmer’s Market!