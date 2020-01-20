How to Steam an Artichoke

The artichoke is one of my favorite vegetables. I don’t make them often, instead opting for a more convenient option of canned/frozen artichoke hearts that are so easy to add to pizzas, salads, and pasta dishes. However, I found beautiful early season artichokes this weekend and we cooked them on Sunday. My favorite way to eat artichokes is to steam them until just tender and then dip the leaves in melted butter with lemon juice. YUM. I didn’t bother to trim the sometimes spikey leaves, but if you feel inclined, you can. We hope you enjoy this humble vegetable as much as we do!

–Leah and Jeff

Ingredients (serves two):

2 artichokes, trimmed

4 Tablespoons butter

Juice of half a lemon

Directions:

Fill a large stockpot with about 2 inches of water. Cover and bring to a boil. Place the artichokes stem down in the water and cover. Reduce heat to a simmer and steam until just done, about 15 minutes. Melt the butter in small ramekins. Add lemon juice and serve. Enjoy!