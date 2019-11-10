First Course: Massaged Kale Salad with Roasted Chickpeas Recipe

Massaged kale salads remind me of Boston, because I used to make versions of this salad often when I was in grad school and when I taught cooking classes there. This recipe is fun to make with a group because you have to roll up your sleeves and use your hands! The second part of this meal (the main) will be coming soon. I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as we do, and Jeff even said that it was the first time that he really liked kale (the acid from the lime juice helps make it tender)! As for me, I like kale many ways, but this is delicious, and especially for those who think they don’t like the vegetable.

–Leah and Jeff

Ingredients:

Chickpeas (if using dried, soak 2 cups overnight, drain and rinse; if using a can, rinse and drain)

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1 Tablsespoon of olive oil

1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon of paprika

2 cups of kale, washed, de-stemmed and chiffonade

Juice of 1 lime

1 Tablespoon of olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Feta cheese, crumbled

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400’F. Toss chickpeas, oil, salt, garlic powder, and paprika. Spread in single layer on a silipat or foil lined baking sheet. Bake for 60 minutes, tossing every 15-20. Toss the kale with oil and lime juice, use hands to massage until the kale leaves look slightly translucent. Toss with salt and pepper, to taste. Top with feta cheese and chickpeas. Enjoy! (Main course coming next!!!)