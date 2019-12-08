Open Mic Advice, Anyone?

On Monday I’m going to my very first open mic (where I’m participating, anyway). I’ve been trying to get more plugged into the local writing scene, and a writing friend I’ve made invited me. People get up and read for five to seven minutes at a local bookstore, and then people clap, and give feedback, or boo—I’m not entirely sure, since I’ve never done it. But I’m excited!

As of writing this, I’m also not 100% sure yet what I’m going to read. I have some pieces of flash fiction which are probably about five minutes long, or I could read a section of a longer story that I’m working on. I’m thinking that will be a “game day” decision, and I’ll have to write about what I chose when I make a blog update in the next few days.

But besides being excited, I’m also bit nervous. So, anyone have any advice? Do’s and don’ts? Or ever done a fiction open mic before? In any case, if you want to come the event is in Greensboro, NC, at Scuppernong Books from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm or so, sponsored by the North Carolina’s Writers Network. If you come, you aren’t obligated to clap. But if you do “boo” me, I will only tolerate it if you go also throw rotting fruit and vegetables; go big or go home! Ha ha, and happy December everyone!

–Jeff and Leah