“Writing Advice: A Drabble” Published in EUNOIA REVIEW (100 words)

Eunoia Review published another drabble that I wrote. This one is called “Writing Advice,” and I think the title’s pretty self-explanatory. You can read it by clicking here. I’ve written about drabbles quite bit in the past—flash fiction that is either under 100 words or is 100 words exactly. It isn’t fiction that I can ever get paid for, but creating a drabble is an exercise that I’ve really come to love. Perhaps when I’ve amassed a ton of these I’ll compile them all into a book? Perhaps when I’ve written 100—or perhaps when I turn 100? Ha ha, perhaps one of those scenarios seems more likely than the other!

I first started setting time aside for creating fiction in 2010, which is probably when I read most of the quotes this drabble is based around. I haven’t read nonfiction about fiction in ages, but at least now, finally, I’ve put to use some of the words of wisdom that have stuck with me for almost a decade. If you ever have some good writing advice, please feel free to share it with me because I’d love to see it! And I hope you enjoy this 100 word “story!”

–Jeff and Leah