Shrimp and Broccoli Stir Fry with Lime Rice

I love steamed rice. In contrast, Jeff does not love rice due to eating said starch during his four years of teaching (and eating) in South Korea. To my surprise though, he picked up a bag of rice at the store and was enthusiastic about trying it again. This is a simple sauté over steamed rice flavored with lime zest, and it got Jeff’s stamp of approval. I hope it gets yours as well!

–Leah and Jeff

Closeup of goodness

Ingredients (serves 2):

  • 1 cup of white rice, steamed
  • 2 Tablespoons of olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon of white wine or water
  • 1 crown of broccoli, chopped
  • 1/2 lb of shrimp
  • Zest and juice of 1 lime

Directions:

  1. Cook white rice according to package directions. For sticky rice cover, and don’t peak until the 18-20 minutes is up.
  2. In meantime, heat olive oil in large pan over medium heat. Sauté garlic until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in broccoli, wine, and soy sauce. Cover and steam until broccoli is just tender, about 6 minutes. Add shrimp and lime juice. Sauté until pink throughout, about 4 minutes.
  3. Add lime zest to rice and fluff with a fork. Serve shrimp with lime rice. Enjoy!
Yum!

