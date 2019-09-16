I’ve been watching “The Great British Baking Show.” And I so wish I could apply to be a contestant (there must be a loophole, right?). So in the meantime, I will continue to practice and I present you with a banana muffin recipe — perfect for when you have two bananas that are past their prime for eating but *just right* for baking. My only hope is that they aren’t described as “stodgy,” as the British say!
–Leah and Jeff
Ingredients:
- 2 very ripe bananas
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup of oil
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 2/3 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup white whole wheat flour
- 2/3 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup of chocolate chips
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375’F. Line muffin pan with paper liners.
- Mash bananas, beat in egg and oil. Mix sugar, flour, soda, and salt. Mix wet in dry until *just* combined. Fill tin about 1/2 full. Top with chocolate chips.
- Bake until golden brown, about 18 minutes. Enjoy!
One thought on “Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins Recipe”
Tempting!!!
LikeLike