Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins Recipe

I’ve been watching “The Great British Baking Show.” And I so wish I could apply to be a contestant (there must be a loophole, right?). So in the meantime, I will continue to practice and I present you with a banana muffin recipe — perfect for when you have two bananas that are past their prime for eating but *just right* for baking. My only hope is that they aren’t described as “stodgy,” as the British say!

–Leah and Jeff

Ingredients:

2 very ripe bananas

1 egg

1/4 cup of oil

2/3 cup sugar

2/3 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup white whole wheat flour

2/3 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup of chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375’F. Line muffin pan with paper liners. Mash bananas, beat in egg and oil. Mix sugar, flour, soda, and salt. Mix wet in dry until *just* combined. Fill tin about 1/2 full. Top with chocolate chips. Bake until golden brown, about 18 minutes. Enjoy!