Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins Recipe

I’ve been watching “The Great British Baking Show.” And I so wish I could apply to be a contestant (there must be a loophole, right?). So in the meantime, I will continue to practice and I present you with a banana muffin recipe — perfect for when you have two bananas that are past their prime for eating but *just right* for baking. My only hope is that they aren’t described as “stodgy,” as the British say!

–Leah and Jeff

Ingredients:

  • 2 very ripe bananas
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 cup of oil
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 2/3 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup white whole wheat flour
  • 2/3 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup of chocolate chips

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375’F. Line muffin pan with paper liners.
  2. Mash bananas, beat in egg and oil. Mix sugar, flour, soda, and salt. Mix wet in dry until *just* combined. Fill tin about 1/2 full. Top with chocolate chips.
  3. Bake until golden brown, about 18 minutes. Enjoy!
SO GOOD

