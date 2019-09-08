Poached Eggs with Roasted Broccoli and Brussels Sprouts Recipe

This recipe contains my advice for successful egg poaching. I have the most triumphs when poaching eggs in a non-stick pan instead of a pot and using water that is just at a simmer. I bring the water to a rapid boil, and then decrease the heat before adding in the eggs to give them less of a chance to break apart. Crack the egg into a teacup first, and then slowly add them in. My favorite way to serve poached eggs is alongside roasted cruciferous vegetables, as the two compliment each other. I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as we do!

–Leah and Jeff

Ingredients:

1/2 lb of brussels sprouts, quartered

1 crown of broccoli, chopped

2 Tablespoons of olive oil

Salt and pepper

3-4 eggs

Directions:

Pre-heat the oven to 400′ F. Toss the vegetables in the oil, salt, and pepper. Arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet. Roast for 20 minutes, then toss and roast until golden brown and lightly crispy, about 10 more minutes. In the meantime, fill a 16-18″ pan 3/4 with water. Bring to a rapid boil. Reduce the heat and allow the water to calm. Crack eggs one at a time and add to a teacup or small bowl. Slowly add to the hot water. Repeat with the additional eggs. Cook the eggs until the white is set and the yolk is barely set, about 8 minutes. Serve the eggs alongside the vegetables. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Enjoy!