Poached Eggs with Roasted Broccoli and Brussels Sprouts Recipe

This recipe contains my advice for successful egg poaching. I have the most triumphs when poaching eggs in a non-stick pan instead of a pot and using water that is just at a simmer. I bring the water to a rapid boil, and then decrease the heat before adding in the eggs to give them less of a chance to break apart. Crack the egg into a teacup first, and then  slowly add them in. My favorite way to serve poached eggs is alongside roasted cruciferous vegetables, as the two compliment each other. I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as we do!

–Leah and Jeff

Hot water bath

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 lb of brussels sprouts, quartered
  • 1 crown of broccoli, chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons of olive oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • 3-4 eggs

Directions:

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 400′ F. Toss the vegetables in the oil, salt, and pepper. Arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet. Roast for 20 minutes, then toss and roast until golden brown and lightly crispy, about 10 more minutes.
  2. In the meantime, fill a 16-18″ pan 3/4 with water. Bring to a rapid boil. Reduce the heat and allow the water to calm. Crack eggs one at a time and add to a teacup or small bowl. Slowly add to the hot water. Repeat with the additional eggs.
  3. Cook the eggs until the white is set and the yolk is barely set, about 8 minutes.
  4. Serve the eggs alongside the vegetables. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Enjoy!

 

Roasted Veggies!
A perfect combo

2 thoughts on “Poached Eggs with Roasted Broccoli and Brussels Sprouts Recipe

