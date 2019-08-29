Couscous with zucchini, edamame, and basil recipe

On By LeahIn Uncategorized

This is a great end-of-the-week recipe if you are like me and using up ingredients that you already have at home. Here, the fresh basil elevates the dish and I love having  frozen shelled edamame on hand to toss into a recipe, because it is convenient and adds a boost of protein. Did you know that 1/2 cup of shelled edamame has 12 g of protein? I hope you find inspiration to use up what you have on hand and enjoy this recipe as much as we do!

-Leah and Jeff

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup of couscous (whole wheat used here)
  • 1 medium zucchini, chopped
  • 1 cup shelled edamame
  • 6 fresh basil leaves, torn
  • Juice of 1/2 lemon
  • 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • Freshly grated parmesan cheese, to top

Directions:

  1. Prepare couscous according to package directions.
  2. In the meantime, steam zucchini and edamame until just tender about 8 minutes.
  3. Fluff the couscous with a fork and add the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper while the couscous is still warm.
  4. Top with zucchini, edamame, and basil. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and serve with additional basil, olive oil, and a lemon wedge. Top with parmesan, as desired. Enjoy!
IMG_0331
A fresh and convenient meal

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s