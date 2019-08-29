Couscous with zucchini, edamame, and basil recipe

This is a great end-of-the-week recipe if you are like me and using up ingredients that you already have at home. Here, the fresh basil elevates the dish and I love having frozen shelled edamame on hand to toss into a recipe, because it is convenient and adds a boost of protein. Did you know that 1/2 cup of shelled edamame has 12 g of protein? I hope you find inspiration to use up what you have on hand and enjoy this recipe as much as we do!
-Leah and Jeff
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of couscous (whole wheat used here)
- 1 medium zucchini, chopped
- 1 cup shelled edamame
- 6 fresh basil leaves, torn
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
- 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- Freshly grated parmesan cheese, to top
Directions:
- Prepare couscous according to package directions.
- In the meantime, steam zucchini and edamame until just tender about 8 minutes.
- Fluff the couscous with a fork and add the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper while the couscous is still warm.
- Top with zucchini, edamame, and basil. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and serve with additional basil, olive oil, and a lemon wedge. Top with parmesan, as desired. Enjoy!