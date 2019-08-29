Couscous with zucchini, edamame, and basil recipe

This is a great end-of-the-week recipe if you are like me and using up ingredients that you already have at home. Here, the fresh basil elevates the dish and I love having frozen shelled edamame on hand to toss into a recipe, because it is convenient and adds a boost of protein. Did you know that 1/2 cup of shelled edamame has 12 g of protein? I hope you find inspiration to use up what you have on hand and enjoy this recipe as much as we do!

-Leah and Jeff

Ingredients:

1 cup of couscous (whole wheat used here)

1 medium zucchini, chopped

1 cup shelled edamame

6 fresh basil leaves, torn

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1/2 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper

Freshly grated parmesan cheese, to top

Directions:

Prepare couscous according to package directions. In the meantime, steam zucchini and edamame until just tender about 8 minutes. Fluff the couscous with a fork and add the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper while the couscous is still warm. Top with zucchini, edamame, and basil. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and serve with additional basil, olive oil, and a lemon wedge. Top with parmesan, as desired. Enjoy!