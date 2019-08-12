Leah’s Top 10 Children’s Books

Today, Jeff and I are celebrating our 2 year wedding anniversary. In the spirit of reminiscing, we will be writing back-to-back posts here on Batch & Narrative about our favorite children’s books when we were little. Here are mine:
- The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle
- Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak
- Horton Hears a Who! by Dr. Seuss
- Amelia Bedelia by Peggy Parish
- Wacky Wednesday by Dr. Seuss
- Eloise by Kay Thompson
- If You Give a Mouse a Cookie by Laura Numeroff
- Blueberries for Sal by Robert McCloskey
- Curious George by H.A. Rey
- The Tale of Mrs. Tiggy Winkle by Beatrix Potter
We would love to hear your what your favorites were, as well!
–Leah and Jeff