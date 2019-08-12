Leah’s Top 10 Children’s Books

Today, Jeff and I are celebrating our 2 year wedding anniversary. In the spirit of reminiscing, we will be writing back-to-back posts here on Batch & Narrative about our favorite children’s books when we were little. Here are mine:

  1. The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle
  2. Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak
  3. Horton Hears a Who! by Dr. Seuss
  4. Amelia Bedelia by Peggy Parish
  5. Wacky Wednesday by Dr. Seuss
  6. Eloise by Kay Thompson
  7. If You Give a Mouse a Cookie by Laura Numeroff
  8. Blueberries for Sal by Robert McCloskey
  9. Curious George by H.A. Rey
  10. The Tale of Mrs. Tiggy Winkle by Beatrix Potter

We would love to hear your what your favorites were, as well!

–Leah and Jeff

The night before our wedding
Cookie Love!

 

