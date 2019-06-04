Chopped Pasta Salad with Escarole

I have decided that this is what I want for dinner every night this summer: a fresh mix of green and pasta salad, filling enough to satisfy and cool enough for summer evenings. And, this salad got the Jeff stamp of approval. The best part is that you can use your favorite veggies here; anything crunchy and textural will work (we used what we had left over from the night before). The two tips here are to let the pasta absorb the vinaigrette while it is still warm, and to chop the crunchy vegetables into uniform pieces.

Ingredients:

1/2 lb pasta, cooked to al dente and cooled (veggie spiral pasta used here)

2 cloves of garlic

2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive

2 Tablespoons vinegar or lemon juice (I used apple cider vinegar but balsamic would also work well)

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

1 can of artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

1 cup white beans, drained

1/2 cup radishes, chopped

1/2 cup cucumbers, chopped

1/2 cup escarole, chopped (or other green as desired such as arugula)

1/2 cup fresh mozzarella, cut into bite sized pieces

Additional olive oil, drizzled

Directions:

Add oil and garlic to the pot that had boiled the pasta. Stir to infuse the oil, then add the warm pasta to the pot. Add vinegar, salt and pepper to taste. Add beans and artichokes. Set aside and allow to cool, about 5 minutes. Add remaining ingredients, with additional salt, pepper, and vinegar as desired. Top with mozzarella and a drizzle of olive oil, to serve. Enjoy!