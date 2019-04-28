Homemade Tzatziki Recipe

Jeff and I share a lot of common ground, food-wise, and this sauce is a big contender. We’ve been eating out less than we used to due to our budgeting efforts of 2019. We received a mini-food processor as a house warming gift (more on new house coming soon!) and I was excited to make this sauce from scratch. We hope you enjoy this flavorful “staple” as much as we do!

–Leah and Jeff

Ingredients:

  • 2 cloves of garlic, peeled
  • 1/2 large English cucumber
  • 1 cup whole milk yogurt
  • 1/4 cup fresh dill
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • Juice of 1/2 lemon
  • 1/2 Tablespoon Extra Virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions:

  1. In the bowl of a food processor, chop garlic and cucumber. Add yogurt, dill, lemon zest and juice, olive oil, and salt. Pulse until just combine. Taste and adjust to your preferences.
  2. Serve chilled and enjoy!
So flavorful, we served this in chicken sausage pitas with lettuce and tomato — yumm!

