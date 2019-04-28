Homemade Tzatziki Recipe

Jeff and I share a lot of common ground, food-wise, and this sauce is a big contender. We’ve been eating out less than we used to due to our budgeting efforts of 2019. We received a mini-food processor as a house warming gift (more on new house coming soon!) and I was excited to make this sauce from scratch. We hope you enjoy this flavorful “staple” as much as we do!
–Leah and Jeff
Ingredients:
- 2 cloves of garlic, peeled
- 1/2 large English cucumber
- 1 cup whole milk yogurt
- 1/4 cup fresh dill
- Zest of 1 lemon
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
- 1/2 Tablespoon Extra Virgin olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Directions:
- In the bowl of a food processor, chop garlic and cucumber. Add yogurt, dill, lemon zest and juice, olive oil, and salt. Pulse until just combine. Taste and adjust to your preferences.
- Serve chilled and enjoy!
This definitely made me hungry! Love the recipe! Thank you so much for sharing. 😀
