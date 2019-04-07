White Bean Nachos Recipe

Jeff and I are in the midst of moving; our long hallway is full of boxes and we’ve packed everything but our daily essentials. Our recent meals, therefore, have had two main objectives: healthy to keep us going, and relatively few ingredients — to use up what we have on hand. With a crudité plate on the side (sliced cucumbers and radishes with hummus) for a little extra veggie power, this recipe fits those criteria. I used dried beans here, so that we don’t have to move them, but you could swap in a can of white beans. We hope you enjoy this as much as we did (especially on those busy days!)

–Leah and Jeff

Ingredients:

1 clove of garlic, finely minced

1 cup of ground turkey meat

1/2 Tablespoon of taco seasoning

Salt and pepper, to taste

About 1 cup of white beans (dried beans used here, soaked overnight, cooked until tender or a can of cannelloni/navy, etc. would work well here)

About 3 cups of tortilla chips

About 3/4 shredded cheese (I used a cheddar/jack blend)

Toppings as desired: salsa, green onion, avocado, etc.

Directions:

Preheat broiler to low. Heat a large saucepan over medium heat. Add oil and garlic. Cook until fragrant, about 45 seconds. Add turkey and sauté until cooked through. Stir in taco seasoning and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Spread 1/2 tortilla chips in a single layer on a Silpat lined baking sheet. Add 1/2 of the beans, 1/2 turkey, and 1/2 cheese. Add another thin layer of chips. Add the rest of the beans, turkey, and cheese. Broil until cheese melts, about 4 minutes. If desired, increase broiler to high and brown briefly, about 1 minute. Serve with toppings, as desired. Enjoy!