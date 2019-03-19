Eggs Poached in Tomato Sauce

If you are like us, weeknight meals are more often a product of using up what we have in the fridge to make a dinner that is healthy and palatable, and less often a blog-worthy meal. These eggs check all of the weeknight boxes for us; they come together in about 20 minutes, and they are full of flavor and protein. We hope you like this combo as much as we do (we had it twice in three days!).

–Leah and Jeff

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon on olive oil

1 Clove of garlic, finely minced

1 24-ounce jar of tomato sauce

4 eggs

Pepper, to taste

Toast, to serve

Directions:

Heat a large 16″ skillet over medium heat. Add oil and garlic. Sauté until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add sauce, increase heat to medium high, and bring to a simmer. Gently crack eggs into sauce, grind pepper to taste and cover pan. Cover and cook until whites are firm and yolks are just set, about 12 minutes. Serve with toast, as desired. Enjoy!