Carrot Banana Bread with Toasted Coconut

The toasted coconut in this banana bread lends texture and fragrance to an otherwise familiar and comforting classic. I like adding shredded carrot for moistness and a nutritional punch. Alternate titles for this recipe: “cleaning-out-the-cabinets-before-we-move banana bread,” “banana bread that bakes while Leah naps,” and “recipe brainstormed while eating brunch at Southern Lights with sister” We hope you enjoy this twist on a favorite! –Leah and Jeff

Ingredients:

2 ripe bananas, mashed (about 1 cup)

2 large eggs

1/3 cup canola oil

3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup shredded carrot

2 cups flour (half whole wheat, half AP used here)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut, toasted

Preheat oven to 350. Butter and flour a 9×5 loaf pan. Place coconut on baking sheet and toast until golden, 8 minutes. (Set a timer! coconut can go from golden to burnt very quickly). In the meantime, whisk together flour, soda, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, beat eggs, banana, oil, and sugar. Stir in carrot. Add wet to dry, stir until just combined. Add coconut. Place in loaf pan and bake until knife comes out clean, about 55-60 minutes. Allow to cool for 10 minutes in loaf pan, then remove from pan and allow to cool for at least 10 minutes. Enjoy!