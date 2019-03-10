The toasted coconut in this banana bread lends texture and fragrance to an otherwise familiar and comforting classic. I like adding shredded carrot for moistness and a nutritional punch. Alternate titles for this recipe: “cleaning-out-the-cabinets-before-we-move banana bread,” “banana bread that bakes while Leah naps,” and “recipe brainstormed while eating brunch at Southern Lights with sister” We hope you enjoy this twist on a favorite! –Leah and Jeff
Ingredients:
- 2 ripe bananas, mashed (about 1 cup)
- 2 large eggs
- 1/3 cup canola oil
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 3/4 cup shredded carrot
- 2 cups flour (half whole wheat, half AP used here)
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut, toasted
- Preheat oven to 350. Butter and flour a 9×5 loaf pan. Place coconut on baking sheet and toast until golden, 8 minutes. (Set a timer! coconut can go from golden to burnt very quickly).
- In the meantime, whisk together flour, soda, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, beat eggs, banana, oil, and sugar. Stir in carrot. Add wet to dry, stir until just combined. Add coconut.
- Place in loaf pan and bake until knife comes out clean, about 55-60 minutes. Allow to cool for 10 minutes in loaf pan, then remove from pan and allow to cool for at least 10 minutes. Enjoy!
2 thoughts on “Carrot Banana Bread with Toasted Coconut”
Wow! This looks delicious, thanks for sharing!!! 💛
LikeLike
Thank you, Dani! Thank you for your kind comment 🙂 -Leah
LikeLiked by 1 person