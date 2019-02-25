Personal Pizza-Style Portobellos

Jeff and I celebrated our one-and-a-half year anniversary recently, so tonight’s dinner goal was for something simple and satisfying. After finishing a busy weekend of working and budgeting, Jeff and I were happy to have dinner ready in under 30 minutes. I will write more about our budgeting journey later, but so far planning ahead and sticking to grocery lists has saved us at least $30 every trip to the store, if not more. In the future will blog more about budgeting, but in the meantime, enjoy this cheesy goodness.

–Leah and Jeff

Ingredients:

2 portobello mushrooms, ribs and stem removed (I simply use a spoon to scoop these out)

1 ball of fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced

Tomato sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Pasta, to serve (trader Joe’s Vegetable pasta used here)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400’F. Top mozzarella with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Bake until cheese is golden brown and mushrooms are cooked through, about 20 minutes. Serve with vegetable pasta, if desired. Enjoy!