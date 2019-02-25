Jeff and I celebrated our one-and-a-half year anniversary recently, so tonight’s dinner goal was for something simple and satisfying. After finishing a busy weekend of working and budgeting, Jeff and I were happy to have dinner ready in under 30 minutes. I will write more about our budgeting journey later, but so far planning ahead and sticking to grocery lists has saved us at least $30 every trip to the store, if not more. In the future will blog more about budgeting, but in the meantime, enjoy this cheesy goodness.
–Leah and Jeff
Ingredients:
- 2 portobello mushrooms, ribs and stem removed (I simply use a spoon to scoop these out)
- 1 ball of fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced
- Tomato sauce
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Pasta, to serve (trader Joe’s Vegetable pasta used here)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400’F.
- Top mozzarella with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- Bake until cheese is golden brown and mushrooms are cooked through, about 20 minutes.
- Serve with vegetable pasta, if desired. Enjoy!
One thought on “Personal Pizza-Style Portobellos”
My roommate makes these all the time and loves them!!
