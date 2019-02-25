Personal Pizza-Style Portobellos

On By LeahIn Cooking

Jeff and I celebrated our one-and-a-half year anniversary recently, so tonight’s dinner goal was for something simple and satisfying. After finishing a busy weekend of working and budgeting, Jeff and I were happy to have dinner ready in under 30 minutes. I will write more about our budgeting journey later, but so far planning ahead and sticking to grocery lists has saved us at least $30 every trip to the store, if not more. In the future will blog more about budgeting, but in the meantime, enjoy this cheesy goodness.

–Leah and Jeff

7B5C30ED-4567-49F6-8C21-911156F079FF
Ready to be baked!

Ingredients:

  • 2 portobello mushrooms, ribs and stem removed (I simply use a spoon to scoop these out)
  • 1 ball of fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced
  • Tomato sauce
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Pasta, to serve (trader Joe’s Vegetable pasta used here)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400’F.
  2. Top mozzarella with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
  3. Bake until cheese is golden brown and mushrooms are cooked through, about 20 minutes.
  4. Serve with vegetable pasta, if desired. Enjoy!
7F0FC6D0-5462-41AA-B01E-5A918FEDA2B5
Cheesy goodness! 

One thought on “Personal Pizza-Style Portobellos

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s