Some of my Favorite Scifi Podcasting Magazines

I recently sold a story to a science fiction podcast. This is exciting news (to me, anyway!), because for the second time ever I’ll get paid for writing, and for the first time something I’ve written will be performed. I don’t believe I can say more on that now, but did you know there are lots of neat audio scifi publications? This website has a great list of what many people think scifi podcasting is (continuous stories, like with TV shows). What I thought I’d do here, however, is highlight a few of the websites that take submissions from the general public and match them with voice actors.

The number of these podcasting/audio science fiction magazines is constantly growing, their quality keeps increasing, and I think podcasting is how more and more people are going to consume science fiction as time goes on. Books on tape are nothing new, but serialized fiction services are. So check some of them out if you ever get a chance!

–Jeff and Leah