Blueberry Hand Pies Recipe

Jeff and I had a Groundhog Day party, complete with a turkey, stuffing, and desserts. In place of a large pie, I made these adorable hand-held pies. The filling was cooked, so it was the perfect consistency for these little treats. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did! This recipe is adapted from King Arthur Flour.

–Leah and Jeff

For the filling:

2 cups of frozen blueberries (frozen wild blueberries used here)

2 1/2 Tablespoons cornstarch

1/3 cup sugar

Pinch of salt

1 Tablespoon lemon juice or water

For the Crust:

2 cups of flour (I used half AP, half whole wheat)

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup unsalted cold butter, cut into 1″ pieces

1/2 cup sour cream

Directions:

To make the filling: whisk together cornstarch, sugar, and salt. Add the blueberries and lemon juice. Heat over medium-high heat until juice simmers. Lower heat and stir until thickened, about 5 minutes. Allow to cool completely. To make the dough: Whisk together flours, salt, and baking powder. Cut-in the butter, just until the butter is in pea sized pieces. Stir in the sour cream and turn out onto a lightly flour work-space. Roll the dough between two pieces of parchment paper. Fold both sides in 1/3 of the way to make a rectangle and roll the dough out again to 1 1/2″ thickness. Cover in parchment and allow dough to rest at least 30 minutes in the fridge. Preheat oven to 400′. To assemble hand pies: place a scant tablespoon of filling on 8 of the squares. Place the other 8 squares on top of squares with filling. Crimp the edges with a fork and vent the top. Bake for about 20 minutes until golden brown. Allow to cool at least 20 minutes. Enjoy!