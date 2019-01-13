Dark Chocolate Yogurt Loaf Bread

This bread hit all of the notes for me: deeply chocolate with a depth of flavor from the yogurt and coffee. It’s delicious, it’s versatile, and the cake keeps really well, too; I brought it with me to have with lunches and Jeff had it for breakfast over many days. My mom has also made it and loves it, so please enjoy! Recipe adapted from Genius Kitchen.com

–Leah and Jeff

Ingredients:

1 cup flour (1/2 cup whole wheat pastry, 1/2 cup all purpose flour used here)

1/2 cup cocoa powder (special dark used here)

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup white sugar (I used slightly less with good results)

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

3 large eggs

1 Tablespoon strong coffee (cooled, espresso used here)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup canola oil

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350′. Butter a loaf pan (8.5″x3.5″) or line with parchment paper. Sift flours, cocoa powder, and baking powder together. Stir in salt and sugars. Whisk together yogurt, eggs, coffee, and oil. Add wet to dry ingredients. Mix until just combined. Pour into loaf pan and cook until knife comes out clean, about 50 minutes. Allow to cool in pan for 10 minutes, then lift out of pan and allow to cool. Enjoy!