Great Pumpkin Cookie Recipe

This recipe is adapted from the cookies that Jeff grew up eating; they are soft with a delicate pumpkin flavor which pairs so well with chocolate chips. His mom sent them to him when he worked in South Korea and they powered us through the road trip we took when we were first dating. I hope you enjoy them as much as we do and that they power adventures of your own!

–Leah and Jeff

Ingredients:

2 cups of flour (I used whole wheat)

1 cup uncooked rolled oats

1 T baking soda

1 t cinnamon

1/2 t salt

2 sticks of butter, softened (1 cup)

1 C brown sugar

1 C sugar

1 egg

1 t vanilla

1 C canned pumpkin

1 C chocolate chips

Directions:

Whisk dry ingredients (flour, oats, soda, cinnamon, salt). Set aside. Cream together the softened butter and sugars until lighter in color. Add egg and vanilla. Stir in dry ingredients until JUST combined. Stir in pumpkin and chocolate chips. I like to scoop this out into plastic wrap, roll into a log, and place in the refrigerator overnight (up to 2 days). When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350, drop Tablespoons of dough onto a cookie sheet lined with silpat, parchment or foil, and bake until lightly golden, about 18-20 min (tip: I usually undercook cookie dough, but I have found that these need the extra time).

Makes about 3 dozen cookies, but can easily half. Enjoy!