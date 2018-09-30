Morning Glory Muffin Recipe

On By LeahIn Cooking, Uncategorized

Jeff and I frequent the Greensboro Curb Farmer’s Market as often as we can. We will grab coffee, Jeff will grab a donut or two (hot, fresh, made with sweet potato batter) from Yeehaw Donuts, and I will often grab a morning glory muffin from my favorite, Amy’s Bakery. Their muffins are made with bran and chock full of fruit — and if we get there after 10 am, they’re usually sold out. A series of busy weekends has interrupted our Saturday tradition, so I have made two batches of my own version of a morning glory muffin. These are made with whole wheat flour, have a grated carrot in them, and are the perfect combination of sweet, relatively healthy, and filling. I hope that they make your mornings (or snack time) glorious!

IMG_0414
Up close!

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups whole wheat flour
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 large carrot, shredded (about 1 cup)
  • 1/2 cup oats
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened, flaked coconut
  • 1 apple, peeled, cored, and shredded
  • 1 ripe banana, mashed
  • 3 eggs
  • 2/3 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350’F. Line 12 muffin cups with paper lines.
  2. In a large bowl mix together flour, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Stir in the carrot, oats, coconut, apple, and banana. Make a well in the center. Add the eggs, oil, and vanilla. Stir egg mixture into the carrot/flour mixture until just moistened. Scoop batter evenly into muffin cups.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven about 20 minutes or until a knife comes out clean.
  4. Enjoy!

 

IMG_0410
Hot and fresh!

One thought on “Morning Glory Muffin Recipe

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s