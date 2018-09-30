Morning Glory Muffin Recipe

Jeff and I frequent the Greensboro Curb Farmer’s Market as often as we can. We will grab coffee, Jeff will grab a donut or two (hot, fresh, made with sweet potato batter) from Yeehaw Donuts, and I will often grab a morning glory muffin from my favorite, Amy’s Bakery. Their muffins are made with bran and chock full of fruit — and if we get there after 10 am, they’re usually sold out. A series of busy weekends has interrupted our Saturday tradition, so I have made two batches of my own version of a morning glory muffin. These are made with whole wheat flour, have a grated carrot in them, and are the perfect combination of sweet, relatively healthy, and filling. I hope that they make your mornings (or snack time) glorious!

Ingredients:

2 cups whole wheat flour

3/4 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 large carrot, shredded (about 1 cup)

1/2 cup oats

1/2 cup unsweetened, flaked coconut

1 apple, peeled, cored, and shredded

1 ripe banana, mashed

3 eggs

2/3 cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350’F. Line 12 muffin cups with paper lines. In a large bowl mix together flour, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Stir in the carrot, oats, coconut, apple, and banana. Make a well in the center. Add the eggs, oil, and vanilla. Stir egg mixture into the carrot/flour mixture until just moistened. Scoop batter evenly into muffin cups. Bake in the preheated oven about 20 minutes or until a knife comes out clean. Enjoy!