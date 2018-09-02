Toasted Coconut Maple Granola Recipe

I love home-made granola; it is simple to make and much better (and less expensive) than store-bought versions. For this recipe, I kept the ingredients simple: old fashioned rolled oats, lots of unsweetened coconut, and real maple syrup. The maple syrup was gifted to us by our French-Canadian neighbors, and it is the best I have ever had. We hope you enjoy this simple staple that can be used as a topping for yogurt or paired with a milk of choice.

–Leah and Jeff

Ingredients:

3 cups old fashioned rolled oats

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut

Scant 1/4 cup brown sugar

Scant 1/4 cup maple syrup

1/4 canola oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

Directions:

Preheat oven to 250’F. Mix all ingredients until combined and spread evenly on 2 parchment lined baking sheets. Bake 1 hour and 15 minutes or until golden, tossing every 15 minutes. Cool and enjoy! Granola will keep for about 2 weeks in an airtight container.