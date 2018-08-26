Last night, the weather was perfect, so Jeff and I cooked outside for our friends. I picked up a few ears of corn from our local farmer’s market and grilled them directly in their husks. They charred on the outside, but when we shucked them, the kernels were tender and full of flavor. Today, I added the leftover corn to a lime and cilantro-infused mix of sweet potatoes and tofu (any protein of choice would work well here). We served them in warm corn tortillas and topped with cheese and sour cream. Meals outside make everything taste better, and so do using up leftovers in a fun and creative way. We hope you enjoy these grilled corn late summer tacos as much as we did!

–Leah and Jeff

Ingredients:

2 ears of corn, grilled and cut from the cob

2 sweet potatoes

Protein of choice (extra firm tofu, shredded chicken, black beans)

Cilantro

Lime

Sour cream, to top

Shredded cheese, to top

Corn tortillas

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350’F. Chop the sweet potato into even pieces, about 1 inch. Toss with olive oil and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet in a single layer. Bake for about 35 minutes or until fork tender, tossing halfway through. If using tofu, chop into even pieces, about 1 inch, toss in olive oil, and spread in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake until golden brown, about 35 minutes, flipping halfway through. While the oven is still warm, place the tortillas directly on the oven rack to warm for about 5 minutes. Add the sweet potatoes, tofu, corn, and lime juice to a large bowl. Toss and season to taste with salt and pepper. Add in cilantro and serve in warm corn tortillas. Top with cheese and sour cream, as desired. Enjoy!