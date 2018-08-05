Alphabet Wedding Cookies

Jeff and I got married 358 days ago, which I only know because our first anniversary is next Sunday (YAY!). So, in honor of love and anniversaries and celebratory treats, I would like to share this “Best Butter Cookie Recipe,” or in this case, “Alphabet Wedding Cookie Recipe,” adapted from when I taught kids’ cooking classes. These recipes are the best because they were tested by many, many kids and the results have been tweaked many times. The best part is that they freeze very well; just bake, cool, freeze, and defrost as “needed.” Butter frosting recipe coming soon!

–Leah and Jeff

Recipe:

2 1/2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 teaspon salt

2 sticks of cold butter, cut into 1/2 inch pieces

2 tablespoons cream cheese, room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions:

In the bowl of a standing mixer fitted with the flat beater, mix flour, sugar, and salt on low speed until combined, about 5 seconds. With mixer running on low, add butter 1 piece at a time; continue to mix until mixture looks crumbly and slightly wet, about 1 minute longer. Add vanilla and cream cheese and mix on low until dough begins to form large clumps, about 30 seconds. Remove bowl from mixer; knead dough by hand for 2-3 turns to form a large, cohesive mass. Divide dough in half, pat into two disks, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm; about 20-30 minutes. (Can be refrigerated up to 3 days or frozen up to 2 weeks, defrost in fridge before using). Adjust oven rack to middle position; heat oven to 375 degrees. Roll out disks to even 1/8 inch thickness between two large sheets of parchment paper; refrigerate 10 minutes or until firm. Cut into desired shapes using cookie cutters (J, L, and a heart, ofc) and place shapes on a parchment-lined baking sheet, spacing them about 1 1/2 inches apart. Bake until light golden brown, about 10 minutes. Repeat with remaining dough. Cool cookies to room temperature. Frost as desired. (Butter frosting recipe coming soon!) Enjoy!