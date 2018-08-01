In Brief: Back from an Alaskan Honeymoon (Where I Found a Rare Stephen King Book!)

If there hasn’t been a lot of recent blog activity, Leah and I just got back from our honeymoon. Yes, we got married a year ago, but it was an ultra-quick family affair with neither of us taking time off. And by “a ago year,” I should actually say “eleven months and two weeks ago,” because our real anniversary is right around the corner. AND BOY AM I EXCITED about the wedding cake saved in the freezer. Everyone always says it isn’t good, but we quadruple wrapped our cake in tin foil and plastic, and since our wedding cake was pretty darn fantastic then, I have a feeling that the frozen cake now will at least be halfway decent.

But anyway, we went to Alaska. After finishing up a final post on the “Wild Wild Country,” you’ll get to hear all about seeing moose, and feeding caribou, and not feeding bear, and going up mountain trams, and having snowball fights (really), and taking to the water in the Homer Sound. Also, we ate a lot of seafood. It was a FANTASTIC trip, and a great escape from the North Carolina heat and humidity. Also, in a used bookstore, I found a Richard Bachman book, which was fantastic. So pictures and stories from “the Last Frontier” coming soon!

–Jeff and Leah