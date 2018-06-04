Strawberry Banana Muffins (Or, How to Use up Mushy Fruit!)

This recipe was inspired by the repulsion that Jeff has for ripe bananas (Jeff: anything not green is gross). The bananas that are best for muffins are very ripe and give off an odor that is very off-putting to my husband (Jeff: it’s true). The strawberries that I used were fresh from the farmer’s market; the juicy, need-to-be-eaten-in-the-next-24-hours type of berry. Raspberries would also work well here. So, an alternate title for this recipe is “How to Use Up Mushy Fruit.” I have also used frozen bananas with great success; simply freeze peeled bananas and microwave for about 30 seconds. They will be very brown, but they will make delicious muffins.
Ingredients (makes 12 muffins):
- 1 1/2 c. flour (whole wheat pastry flour used here)
- 1 t. baking powder
- 1 t. baking soda
- 1/2 t. salt
- 1/2 c. chopped strawberries
- 3 large bananas
- 1/4 c. brown sugar
- Scant 1/2 c. white sugar
- 1 egg
- 1/3 c. butter, melted
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350′. Place muffin liners in a muffin tin. Whisk the dry ingredients together in a large bowl. Lightly toss the strawberries in the flour mixture.
- In a separate bowl, mash the bananas, add the sugar, egg, and butter. Whip until combined. Add the wet to the dry and mix until just combined. Fill the muffin tin evenly.
- Bake for about 25 minutes or until golden and a toothpick comes out clean. Cool and enjoy!
–Leah and Jeff