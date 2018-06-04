Strawberry Banana Muffins (Or, How to Use up Mushy Fruit!)

This recipe was inspired by the repulsion that Jeff has for ripe bananas (Jeff: anything not green is gross). The bananas that are best for muffins are very ripe and give off an odor that is very off-putting to my husband (Jeff: it’s true). The strawberries that I used were fresh from the farmer’s market; the juicy, need-to-be-eaten-in-the-next-24-hours type of berry. Raspberries would also work well here. So, an alternate title for this recipe is “How to Use Up Mushy Fruit.” I have also used frozen bananas with great success; simply freeze peeled bananas and microwave for about 30 seconds. They will be very brown, but they will make delicious muffins.

Ingredients (makes 12 muffins):

1 1/2 c. flour (whole wheat pastry flour used here)

1 t. baking powder

1 t. baking soda

1/2 t. salt

1/2 c. chopped strawberries

3 large bananas

1/4 c. brown sugar

Scant 1/2 c. white sugar

1 egg

1/3 c. butter, melted

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350′. Place muffin liners in a muffin tin. Whisk the dry ingredients together in a large bowl. Lightly toss the strawberries in the flour mixture. In a separate bowl, mash the bananas, add the sugar, egg, and butter. Whip until combined. Add the wet to the dry and mix until just combined. Fill the muffin tin evenly. Bake for about 25 minutes or until golden and a toothpick comes out clean. Cool and enjoy!

–Leah and Jeff