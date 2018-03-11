Vegetarian Bibb Lettuce Wraps Recipe

Originally I tried this recipe using cabbage as the wraps and then baking it all together. As Jeff and I were eating our meal, we both kept commenting on how the wraps would be better with lettuce instead of cabbage. So, that experiment did not make it to the site, but when we tasted this version, it was good enough to post. This recipe would be perfect for a group, because each guest can assemble their lettuce wraps as he or she prefers. Also, hands-on activities can be a great ice breaker (and these aren’t too messy, unless someone has kids!) We found a carrot ginger dressing that we love from Trader Joe’s and used it as a topping here; hoisin sauce would also work well. Enjoy this fresh take on a Chinese take-out favorite!

–Leah and Jeff

Ingredients:

1 block of tofu, drained and cut into small cubes

2 cartons of mushrooms, cleaned and chopped

1 small zucchini, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

Soy sauce, to taste

1 small can of water chestnuts, drained and chopped

Toasted sesame oil, to taste

Light oil (canola oil used here)

Carrot ginger dressing to top (Trader Joe’s brand used here)

1 head of Bibb lettuce, washed and with individual leaves removed

Directions:

Heat a large pan over medium heat. Add a drizzle of oil and half of the mushrooms. The trick to browning mushrooms is to let them be. Brown them for about 2 minutes, then add a bit of soy sauce and sesame oil, and toss. Once they are golden brown, add them to a large bowl. Repeat the above with the rest of the mushrooms, then the tofu, and the zucchini. Sauté the garlic until just fragrant, about 45 seconds, and toss with the tofu and vegetables. Add the water chestnuts. Fill each lettuce leaf right before eating and top with dressing, as desired. Enjoy!