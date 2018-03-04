Berry Galette with Whole Wheat Crust Recipe

Working with whole wheat flour can be challenging. Whole wheat pastry flour is my go-to for anything “short,” i.e. cookies, quick breads, and crusts. Pastry flour is ground a little finer than all-purpose (AP) flour and whole wheat pastry flour is made from a softer wheat variety. For this recipe, I sifted the flour and I recommend using half AP flour, as it can get too crumbly with 100% whole wheat. I also love the slight nutty flavor that whole wheat gives to this recipe, and the berries are tart so the combination is wonderful. Also, I highly recommend fresh lemon juice. The flavor is brighter if the juice is freshly squeezed and fresh lemon juice means fresh lemon zest! I would love to hear your comments on whole wheat flour; successes, challenges, and tips for those looking to incorporate a little whole grain goodness into their recipes.

–Leah and Jeff

Ingredients:

For the Crust:

1 1/4 C. flour (half whole wheat pastry, half AP)

1/2 t. salt

1/2 t. sugar

1 stick of butter, chilled and cut into 1/2 pieces

Ice water, 2-3 T

Zest of 1/2 lemon

For the filling:

1 pint of strawberries, trimmed and sliced

3/4 C. of raspberries

1 T. brown sugar

1 T. fresh lemon juice

Zest of 1/2 lemon

Directions:

Sift the dry ingredients together in a large bowl. Cut in the butter, using a pastry cutter or two knives. The goal is to have the butter be about the size of peas. Drizzle in water, a tablespoon at a time until the dough just comes together. Place dough on parchment, form into a disk, and let rest in the fridge for at least two hours. Preheat oven to 375′ F. Bring dough to room temperature for about 10 minutes. Roll the dough out between two pieces of parchment, with the goal of about 1/4 inch thickness, keeping a rough circular shape. Prick the dough with a fork to help prevent bubbling and sprinkle on lemon zest. In the meantime, mix the strawberries with lemon juice, sugar, and lemon zest. Note: I arranged the raspberries on top of the strawberries, as they are more delicate. Place the dough on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Arrange the strawberries in the center, place the raspberries on top, leaving a 2 inch border. Carefully fold the two inch border up around the edges of the berries. This is a rustic look, so don’t worry too much about it being perfect. Bake until the berries are soft and the crust is golden brown, about 35-40 minutes. Enjoy with powder sugar and fresh whipped cream, as desired!