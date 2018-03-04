Berry Galette with Whole Wheat Crust Recipe

Working with whole wheat flour can be challenging. Whole wheat pastry flour is my go-to for anything “short,” i.e. cookies, quick breads, and crusts. Pastry flour is ground a little finer than all-purpose (AP) flour and whole wheat pastry flour is made from a softer wheat variety. For this recipe, I sifted the flour and I recommend using half AP flour, as it can get too crumbly with 100% whole wheat. I also love the slight nutty flavor that whole wheat gives to this recipe, and the berries are tart so the combination is wonderful. Also, I highly recommend fresh lemon juice. The flavor is brighter if the juice is freshly squeezed and fresh lemon juice means fresh lemon zest! I would love to hear your comments on whole wheat flour; successes, challenges, and tips for those looking to incorporate a little whole grain goodness into their recipes.
–Leah and Jeff
Ingredients:
For the Crust:
- 1 1/4 C. flour (half whole wheat pastry, half AP)
- 1/2 t. salt
- 1/2 t. sugar
- 1 stick of butter, chilled and cut into 1/2 pieces
- Ice water, 2-3 T
- Zest of 1/2 lemon
For the filling:
- 1 pint of strawberries, trimmed and sliced
- 3/4 C. of raspberries
- 1 T. brown sugar
- 1 T. fresh lemon juice
- Zest of 1/2 lemon
Directions:
- Sift the dry ingredients together in a large bowl. Cut in the butter, using a pastry cutter or two knives. The goal is to have the butter be about the size of peas.
- Drizzle in water, a tablespoon at a time until the dough just comes together.
- Place dough on parchment, form into a disk, and let rest in the fridge for at least two hours.
- Preheat oven to 375′ F.
- Bring dough to room temperature for about 10 minutes. Roll the dough out between two pieces of parchment, with the goal of about 1/4 inch thickness, keeping a rough circular shape. Prick the dough with a fork to help prevent bubbling and sprinkle on lemon zest.
- In the meantime, mix the strawberries with lemon juice, sugar, and lemon zest. Note: I arranged the raspberries on top of the strawberries, as they are more delicate.
- Place the dough on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Arrange the strawberries in the center, place the raspberries on top, leaving a 2 inch border. Carefully fold the two inch border up around the edges of the berries. This is a rustic look, so don’t worry too much about it being perfect.
- Bake until the berries are soft and the crust is golden brown, about 35-40 minutes.
- Enjoy with powder sugar and fresh whipped cream, as desired!
One thought on “Berry Galette with Whole Wheat Crust Recipe”
Loved it 🙂
